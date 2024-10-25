Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 17,404 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 17,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($15,315.52).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($56,499.53).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,739.46 ($139,826.30).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$138,100.00 ($92,066.67).
- On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($477,720.88).
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($54,920.00).
Coventry Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Coventry Group Increases Dividend
About Coventry Group
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coventry Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.