Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 17,404 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 17,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($15,315.52).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($56,499.53).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,739.46 ($139,826.30).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$138,100.00 ($92,066.67).

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($477,720.88).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($54,920.00).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

About Coventry Group

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Featured Articles

