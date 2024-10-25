Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 151,259,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 45,381,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for iron ore, silver, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arian Silver Corporation and changed its name to Alien Metals Limited in October 2018.

