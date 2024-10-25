Alison Wagonfeld Sells 519 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL Trading Down 0.4 %

BILL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 13.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

