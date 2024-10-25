Alison Wagonfeld Sells 519 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BILL Trading Down 0.4 %
BILL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
