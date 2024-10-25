Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 8th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Scotiabank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.