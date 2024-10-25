Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $124.33

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.
POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. Post has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
