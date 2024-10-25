Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Target Price at $118.40

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TriNet Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 276.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

