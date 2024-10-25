Analyzing Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and The Competition

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.60 billion $106.31 million 31.32

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 242 1000 2099 64 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.