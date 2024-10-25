Analyzing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and American Environmental Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$2.74 million ($0.49) -8.31 American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.05 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.08

Profitability

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Environmental Partners. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Environmental Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and American Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -11.16% -9.96% American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and American Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Environmental Partners beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

