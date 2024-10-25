Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $118,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 197,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $560.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $608.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.16 and its 200-day moving average is $536.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $517.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

