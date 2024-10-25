Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $134.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. ARM has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 361.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.66.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

