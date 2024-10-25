Arvind Kush Buys 145,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) Director Arvind Kush bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $198,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Inhibikase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

