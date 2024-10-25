ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $31.35. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 100 shares.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.
Featured Articles
