Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1,155.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165,863 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $46,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $146,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 25.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

KE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.