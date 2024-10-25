Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 74,883 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of VeriSign worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $185.12 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

