Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,518.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $61,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 293,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

