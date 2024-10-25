Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.62 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

