Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $61.92 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,229 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $175,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

