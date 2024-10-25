Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $62.96 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 271.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,541 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $62,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.