Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $69.45 Million Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.50% of ADMA Biologics worth $69,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

