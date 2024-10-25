Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,901 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $472.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.94 and its 200-day moving average is $410.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $474.14.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

