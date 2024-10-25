Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 79,578 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,578 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $44,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -983.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

