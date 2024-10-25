Balazs Wellisch Buys 35,000 Shares of RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Stock

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) insider Balazs Wellisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,040,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,314.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Balazs Wellisch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RDE alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Balazs Wellisch purchased 1,000 shares of RDE stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950.00.

RDE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFT opened at $1.64 on Friday. RDE, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RDE Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.