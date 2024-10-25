Bank of America Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $520.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $465.38 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.40 and a 200 day moving average of $399.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

