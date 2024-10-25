Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.