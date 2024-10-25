Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

