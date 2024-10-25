Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

