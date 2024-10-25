Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 25.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $274.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

