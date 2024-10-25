Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

