BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6,281.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $276,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 477.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

