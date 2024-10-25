Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 468 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESML. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESML stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

