Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $34.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

