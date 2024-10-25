Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 72,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 86,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.