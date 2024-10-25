Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,640,000 after purchasing an additional 429,329 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,652,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

