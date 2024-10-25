Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 440 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

