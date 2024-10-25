Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

