Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2,976.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 214,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

