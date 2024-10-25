Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.