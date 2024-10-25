Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

TSM stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

