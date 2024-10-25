Bogart Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 488.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.