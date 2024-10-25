Bogart Wealth LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 233,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,560,000 after buying an additional 4,423,215 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock worth $5,049,968,704 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

