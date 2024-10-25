Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $233,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

