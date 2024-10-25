Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

