Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

OILU opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

Get MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.