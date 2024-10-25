Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %
OILU opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $53.98.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.