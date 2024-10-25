Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

