Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.