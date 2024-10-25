Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Level Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

