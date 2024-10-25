Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 666,543 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,848,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,633,000.

ESGE stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

