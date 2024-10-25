Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

TMO stock opened at $557.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.39.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

