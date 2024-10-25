Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 39 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 118.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.09. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 574.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.