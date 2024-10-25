Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 617 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

